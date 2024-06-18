fbpx
    DP Gachagua Off to South Africa for Ramaphosa Swearing in Ceremony 

    Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left for South Africa on Tuesday evening for an official visit to Pretoria.

    Gachagua will represent President William Ruto at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s swearing-in ceremony following his re-election.

    Gachagua will deliver a congratulatory message from Ruto at the Inauguration slated for Wednesday, June 19, 2024 in Pretoria.

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, was re-elected for a second term after his weakened ANC lost its outright majority, will announce an “inclusive” cabinet, the party said Saturday.

    The African National Congress (ANC)’s Ramaphosa will lead what the party calls a government of national unity after the May 29 general election produced no outright winner.

    Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for the leader who was re-elected as president on Friday and will be inaugurated on June 19.

    US President Joe Biden said he looked forward to the two countries “continuing our work together”.

    The African Union (AU) chairperson Moussa Faki said he looked “forward to continuing to work with you on our shared Continental agenda to which you have been a strong champion”.

