DP Gachagua Promises Restoration Of Opposition Governors’ Security

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured opposition governors that their security details will soon be reinstated.

Speaking at the Eldoret Sports Club during the official closure of the 10th Devolution Conference, Gachagua explained that the withdrawal of their bodyguards was a strategic measure due to a shortage of officers needed to bolster security across the nation during the three-day anti-government protests held on July 17.

Also Read: DP Rigathi Gachagua Presides Over Official Closing Of Devolution Conference

“We had a shortage of officers and we needed more officers and the people who were planning were having some of the officers. So we needed to get them to come and fight them and then go back,” he said.

He further revealed that a comprehensive evaluation of the conduct of individuals whose firearms were withdrawn is underway to determine their suitability for retaining such privileges.

Gachagua emphasized that the review will encompass not only governors but also presidential candidates, running mates, senior officials, former vice presidents, and ministers.

He highlighted the significance of possessing the right temperament for firearm ownership, stating, “Everybody who needs to carry a firearm, your temperament must be right.”

The security detail of Azimio leader Raila Odinga, along with those of four governors and over 50 MPs, was temporarily suspended two days ahead of the three-day demonstrations orchestrated by Raila from July 19 to July 21. Gachagua reiterated that the restoration of security personnel would occur when the anti-government protests show signs of subsiding.

“If these demonstrations are over and there are no issues, you can just get your officers back and continue with life and from what I can see, I think it looks like it’s over.” Gachagua assured that fairness dictates that officers be respected and governors be provided with adequate security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...