DP Gachagua Travels A Day Early For Church Service In Nyahururu As His Transport Woes Raise Concerns

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed on Sunday that he had to travel a day early to ensure his timely arrival at a church service attended by President William Ruto.

They were present for the consecration of the third ACK bishop of Nyahururu, Major Samson Mburu.

“Yesterday I came in the evening because I wanted to be on time. Last time I had a function in Nakuru with the president, I was late, and some people who don’t like me wanted to say that I was disrespectful,” Gachagua said.

On June 9, the DP arrived an hour late to the Annual Akorino Conference, missing the start of the service after President Ruto had already arrived.

“Mr. President, first of all, I want to ask for forgiveness for coming late. I am not an indisciplined person. I was a uniformed officer, and in your government, I am the most disciplined person,” he explained.

Gachagua cited problems with his transport arrangements and unfavorable weather conditions as reasons for his delay.

“I delayed leaving and was stuck between Longonot and Naivasha for almost two hours before I could get here,” he added.

These transport issues have raised concerns about the DP’s welfare, especially since Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale banned politicians from using military choppers.

Gachagua, along with other senior politicians like CS Interior Kithure Kindiki and Duale, has used military choppers in the past.

Gachagua mentioned that when traveling far with the President, he plans to leave well in advance.

He also noted that he was informed only the President would speak at the event, but he managed to get permission to address the congregation.

The event featured heavy security due to ongoing demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill, expected to continue next Tuesday.

Also Read: President Ruto Pledges To Engage Gen Z Over Controversial Finance Bill 2024

Sniffer dogs, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers, and dozens of police officers patrolled the town.

Both uniformed and plainclothes officers began patrolling Nyahururu on Saturday night, with strategic positioning at entry points and junctions.

Even MPs and senior government officials were subjected to strict security protocols, with some having to use public gates and others disembarking at VIP gates and walking to the dais.

At the public entrance, GSU officers conducted security checks, while inside the town, police officers, mostly in civilian clothes and black jackets, walked in pairs or threes.