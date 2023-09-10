DP Gachagua Wants 2022 Poll Audit Dropped from Bipartisan Talks

The 2022 presidential election audit should not be on the table during the bipartisan talks, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Speaking in Laare, Meru County on Sunday, the DP claimed that the opposition is simply pushing the agenda because it wants to prevent the talks from leading to a concrete agreement.

The second-in-command termed the agenda as unrealistic.

Gachagua said that the upholding of President William Ruto’s victory by the Supreme Court cannot be overturned.

As a result, the DP said, the agenda should be put to rest.

“There is no constitutional provision for anybody to audit a General Election. That audit was done by the Supreme Court and you were declared validly elected and sworn in as the President of Kenya,” he said.

“That we don’t agree with and we would like to ask that agenda to be dropped from those talks because the matter was concluded, you were sworn in on the 13th of September, you are doing a good job and nobody is complaining.”

The second in command advised the opposition to turn their attention to the following election cycle.

“We cannot allow an agenda to audit the General Election. We chose you and you won and if anybody has a doubt it is not these people (congregation),” he said. “If they want a discussion about elections the discussion is 2027 we can have that discussion and that will be at the ballot.” The five members of the National Dialogue Committee from the government side are; Majority Leader Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar and Catherine Wambilianga. Azimio’s side is represented by; Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority Party Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

