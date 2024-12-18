Kindiki: Over Half A Million Kenyans Registered For Affordable Housing

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that more than 550,000 Kenyans have registered for homeownership through the government’s Affordable Housing programme, specifically the Boma Yangu platform.

The announcement was made after a status update on the ongoing housing projects at the DP’s Karen residence on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Kindiki highlighted that the Affordable Housing Programme is a key government initiative aimed at providing citizens with access to decent, safe, and affordable homes.

He pointed out that Kenya’s national housing demand stands at 250,000 units annually, while only 50,000 units are produced each year.

To address this gap, the government is rolling out the affordable housing programme, which includes a social housing project targeting low-income earners.

“550,000 citizens have registered for homeownership through the Boma Yangu platform. The allocation process will begin once the housing projects are completed. The government is expanding the programme to ensure that we meet the demand for affordable, dignified housing,” Kindiki said in a statement on X.

He added that some housing projects will be ready for commissioning, allocation, and occupation by new homeowners starting January 2025.

The Deputy President also provided an update on the progress of the housing projects. Currently, 100 housing projects in 45 counties are underway, which will produce 135,515 units.

These projects are expected to create over 200,000 jobs as part of the government’s job creation initiative.

In addition, Kindiki noted that the housing projects have contributed more than Sh4 billion to the Jua Kali sector and have boosted the growth of industries like cement, steel, and other construction materials.