DP Rigathi Gachagua Presides Over Official Closing Of Devolution Conference

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua presides over the official closing ceremony of the eighth Devolution conference today.

The conference, which marks 10 years of Devolution in Kenya, is themed “10 Years of Devolution; The Present and the Future.”

The conference was inaugurated by President William Ruto at the Eldoret Sports Grounds in Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday.

President Ruto emphasized his commitment to the transfer of all remaining devolved functions to county governments within the next 60 days, marking a pivotal moment in Kenya’s decentralized governance journey.

In his address, President Ruto spoke fervently about the need to bolster devolution by implementing key interventions. He underlined the importance of timely funding disbursements to counties to ensure smooth operations and positive outcomes in various sectors.

“We made a firm commitment to the people of Kenya to strengthen devolution by implementing specific interventions. First, we undertook to transfer all outstanding functions constitutionally earmarked to be performed by counties,” he said.

He added, “An analysis is being done on the funding that will accompany the transfer of those functions. I am told in the next 60 days we will be able to transfer all the remaining functions to our counties.”

The President’s dedication to the success of devolution was evident as he urged Governors to collaborate with him in the quest for efficient governance at the grassroots level.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga also contributed to the discourse, addressing the conference on Thursday. Odinga urged County governments to adopt innovative strategies unique to their regions, rather than replicating the national government’s approach to devolution.

“Do not copy how the national government is practicing devolution, do it in your own way, be your own model,” he said.

Odinga encouraged counties to prioritize development projects that generate revenue, highlighting the significance of building roads and supporting economic activities.

“County governments should not increase charges for services they provide in order to gain more revenue but work compassionately on projects that generate money, build roads for your people and this will give you great return,” he stated.

Further, Odinga advocated for a re-evaluation of the County Allocation Acts to expedite the disbursement of funds. He called for a streamlined process that would eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, ensuring efficient and timely delivery of resources to counties.

“The National Treasury does not need to write a letter to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to disburse funds to county governments,” Odinga said.

In his address, Odinga applauded the transformation that has unfolded across Kenya in the decade since devolution’s inception. He acknowledged the positive impact on rural areas, which have witnessed economic growth, revival of towns, and newfound opportunities.

