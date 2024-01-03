DPP Forms Special Team To Investigate Death Of Meru Blogger Daniel Muthiani

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has formed a special team to conduct investigation into the death of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

Sniper’s body was discovered on December 26 after disappearing mysteriously.

The matter got the public attention leading to DPP updating the public on every course.

The DPP in the latest update has assured that those responsible for the heinous act would be held accountable.

“The DPP has directed that Miscellaneous Application E166 of 2023 filed at Maua Law Courts be withdrawn forthwith. In the meantime, the DPP has constituted a team of senior prosecutors to guide the investigations. Further, the DPP undertakes to ensure that the perpetrators shall be held liable irrespective of their status in society,” stated the DPP in an official release.

Additionally, the Public Prosecutor pledged to take appropriate action upon receiving the filed charges from the police.

“In addition, pursuant to the provisions of Article 157(4) of the Constitution of Kenya, the DPP has directed the Inspector General of the National Police Service to forward the resultant murder inquiry file to his office within seven (7) days from the date hereof. Upon receipt of the Murder Inquiry File, the DPP undertakes to review the facts and evidence contained therein in line with the Constitution of Kenya, the ODPP Decision to Charge Guidelines of 2019, together with the relevant laws, and issue appropriate directions concerning the matter,” the statement read.

Postmortem examination revealed that Sniper died from manual strangulation.

DPP reported that the main suspect, Vincent Kirimi, alias Supuu O Mioro was arrested and presented before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kiambu on January 2, with the DPP seeking custodial orders for 21 days to complete the investigation.

The court has adjourned the matter until January 8, when the ruling on the custody orders will be made, and O Mioro will remain in police custody in the interim.