DPP Orders Police IG Kanja to Probe Negligence in Hillside Fire Tragedy

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic fire that claimed the lives of at least 17 students at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.

The fire also left 14 others injured, with several still unaccounted for.

In a statement, the DPP extended his condolences to the bereaved families and friends of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to those injured.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety measures in schools, recalling similar tragedies in the past.

The DPP emphasized the need for strict adherence to safety protocols outlined in various regulations, including the Basic Education Act, the Children’s Act, and the Safety Standards Manual for Schools.

He urged school administrators to prioritize the safety of students to prevent future tragedies.

In line with Kenya’s Constitution, which guarantees every child’s right to safety and protection, the DPP has directed the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to conduct a comprehensive investigation to establish whether negligence or recklessness by any party contributed to the fire.

The findings will determine if any individuals will face criminal charges, he said.

The DPP has assured the public that those found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The incident has raised questions about school safety standards across the country, with calls for stricter enforcement of protective measures in educational institutions.