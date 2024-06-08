DPP Orders Probe into Nairobi Pastor Over Alleged Ethnic Incitement

A prominent Nairobi pastor, recently gaining widespread attention, may soon face jail time following an order from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for his investigation.

The ODPP has issued a directive to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch an immediate inquiry into the pastor’s activities due to accusations of ethnic incitement.

In a widely circulated video, the preacher is heard expressing outrageous and provocative sentiments against certain ethnic groups in Kenya.

“I will make myself part of the people who have started the struggle for the liberation of the Kikuyu. I will tell these people that our enemy is not Ruto, our enemy is the Somalis…” the preacher said in a video that has since gone viral.

“While Kikuyus are fighting Luos, Woriahs are taking over Kenya.”

The ODPP stated that the investigations will be conducted in collaboration with officials from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Upon completion of the investigations, the officers will forward the resulting inquiry files for review and further advice.