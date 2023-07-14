DPP Urges Court to Find Maribe, Jowie Guilty of Murder

The prosecution wants a Nairobi court to find former Citizen TV anchor Jackie Maribe and her former boyfriend Jowie Irungu guilty of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Justice Grace Nzioka was asked by Assistant DPP Gakui Gichuhi to find that the prosecution had successfully proven the elements of murder by taking into account the requirement of malice afterthought.

“My lady the death was unlawful as indicated by all the prosecution witnesses. As per witness testimony, the first accused was placed in the house of the deceased, he was positively identified during the identification parade, testimony of the 8th prosecution witness described how the first accused was dressed when he accessed Limuria Gardens, the premeditation of the first accused was well constructed. He knew why he went to Limuria Gardens, he lied to his friends and used a forged Identification document to access the premises,” the State counsel told the court.

Although the deceased’s brother testified in court that he knew the deceased, she claimed that Jowie has consistently denied knowing the deceased.

The prosecution also said that Jowie set fire to his clothing in order to hide evidence, and that the DNA evidence presented in court established a connection between him and the deceased’s home on the night she was murdered.

“The first accused carried a gun with him and the gun was discovered in his car, it should be noted that he did not have any gun license hence we can only presume it was for illegal purposes.”

The prosecution argued that Maribe was the first defendant’s partner at the time and had consented to the use of her vehicle by Jowie for criminal activities.

“It should be noted in testimony produced in this court that she lied to the police consistently regarding how the first accused person was injured, there was an attempt to conceal bullet head and bullet hole in the house of the house,” the court heard.

“We submit that the 35 witnesses who testified in this court firmly linked the second accused in the murder and we submit that she be convicted of the murder.”

In March this year, Maribe and Jowie were put on defence in the murder case of businesswoman Ms Kimani.

“I am satisfied that the prosecution has adduced evidence requiring to put each of the two accused persons on their defense,” the court ruled.

Jowie has since called one witness while the former Citizen TV anchor called four.

The two were charged in 2018 with the murder of Ms Kimani who was found dead at her house in Lamuria Gardens.