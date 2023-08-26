Dr. Iqbal Survé Accuses Financial Institutions Of Bullying And Control

Dr. Iqbal Survé, the executive chairman of Independent Media, has raised concerns over the alleged influence wielded by major financial institutions, particularly banks, in South Africa.

During an interview on the ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’ on YouTube, Survé, also known as the “Struggle Doctor,” voiced his criticism against what he perceives as bullying tactics by these institutions to isolate and shut down the bank accounts of individuals and entities they disagree with.

In his candid conversation, Survé pointed out the challenges facing the country, highlighting the perceived lack of investment by those who control the country’s resources, including major banks. He expressed a belief that the capitalist elite lacked a genuine passion for the betterment of the nation.

Drawing attention to alleged tactics used by the “Stellenbosch Mafia,” a term used to describe influential business figures, Survé claimed that the closure of bank accounts was a way to stifle competition and exert control over rivals.

Survé argued that a handful of banks, potentially under the influence of the “Stellenbosch Mafia,” hold an overwhelming amount of the country’s economy—around 90% or over R6 trillion. This, he suggested, grants them the power to manipulate the financial infrastructure against individuals who do not conform to their preferences.

He cited the case of his own media company, Independent Media, and how his bank accounts were allegedly targeted for closure due to perceived “reputation” issues stemming from media coverage funded by the banks’ shareholders. He pointed out that the reasons given were unrelated to any criminal activity or wrongdoing.

Further, Survé stressed that South Africa’s development would be hindered if investors did not believe in the potential of the black majority. He asserted that the capitalist elites aimed to gain control over the country’s crucial resources, including the ruling party, intelligence agencies, and the media.

Survé, who described himself as a target of the capitalist establishment, noted that his journey into media ownership and transformation began in 2013 when his company, Sekunjalo, sought to purchase Independent Media Group Newspapers. He emphasized his commitment to creating opportunities for black success, including appointing a young black editor who later became the world’s youngest Editor of the Year.

Backing up Survé’s claims, MacG, the host of the podcast, mentioned his own experience with mainstream media negativity. Survé contended that controlling the narrative was key to exerting control over society, including politics, the economy, and intelligence.

Warning of potential civil unrest if the current situation continues, Survé called for greater transparency, fair treatment, and equal opportunities for all individuals and entities in the country.

