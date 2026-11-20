The Nairobi Hospital appointed Dr Magdalyne Wambui Kamande as its Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 20, 2026

This is after the CEO Felix Osano resigned. It is not clear what prompted the move.

In a notice issued on Friday, the hospital’s Board of Management said Dr Kamande, who serves as Director of ICT and Transformation Services, would assume the responsibilities and functions of the CEO with immediate effect.

The appointment will remain in force until further notice or until the Board determines otherwise in accordance with the hospital’s governance framework.

“In her capacity as Acting CEO, Dr Kamande shall assume the responsibilities and functions of the office of the Chief Executive Officer, subject to the applicable governance framework, the Hospital’s established policies and procedures, and the authority delegated to the office,” the notice stated.

The Board, chaired by Dr Barcley Onyambu, directed all members of staff and the Admitting Staff Association to accord Dr Kamande the necessary cooperation and support as she takes up the role.

The appointment comes amid ongoing governance challenges at The Nairobi Hospital and its parent body, the Kenya Hospital Association, which have previously attracted scrutiny from Parliament and the courts.

The notice was signed by Dr Onyambu, Chairperson of the Board of Management of the Kenya Hospital Association.

The hospital has been embroiled in management tussles amid claims of political interference.