The Kenya School of Law (KSL) has appointed Dr. Rodgers Edison Wanyonyi Manana as its new Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment was announced on Friday, November 20, by the KSL Board of Directors, which said the recruitment was conducted through a competitive, transparent and merit-based process in accordance with the Constitution, the Kenya School of Law Act and other applicable laws.

Dr. Manana will provide strategic and administrative leadership to the institution, oversee the implementation of the Board’s strategic priorities and ensure effective and efficient delivery of the School’s statutory mandate.

The Board said his appointment is expected to strengthen the institution’s capacity and advance excellence in professional legal training, continuing professional development, legal research and curriculum reform.

He will also be expected to uphold high ethical standards within the legal profession as the institution seeks to advance its mandate of providing professional legal education.

In a statement signed by Board Chairperson Prof. Mary Akinyi Otieno, the Board, management and staff congratulated Dr. Manana on his appointment and pledged their support as he takes over leadership of the institution.

The Kenya School of Law is mandated to provide professional legal training and other programmes aimed at developing competencies within the legal profession.

The Board said the appointment was aimed at advancing the institution’s vision of becoming a centre of excellence in professional legal training, research and consultancy.