Drake To Take Music Break To Focus On Health

Drake enthusiasts celebrating the release of his latest album, “For All The Dogs,” now have reason to pause their festivities as the superstar hints at taking a break from music to prioritize his health.

During the early hours of the album’s release day, Friday (October 6), Drake shared on his SiriusXM Radio show “Table For One” that he is unlikely to create new music for approximately the next year to concentrate on his well-being.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I need to focus on my health first and foremost… I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I need to get right. I have a lot of other things that I’d like to focus on, so I’m going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what ‘a little bit’ is. Maybe a year or something, maybe a little longer,” He stated.

Also Read: DJ Khaled’s Remarkable Wealth: A Look Into His Staggering Net Worth

As of now, no additional details regarding Drake’s health issues have been disclosed beyond his initial remarks.

Drake is presently on his “It’s All a Blur Tour,” but the final scheduled show is set for Saturday (October 7) in Toronto.

Notably, a tour-closing performance initially planned for October 9 in Columbus, Ohio, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced at the time of writing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...