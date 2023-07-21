in NEWS

Drama as Police Re-arrest Babu Owino Outside Milimani Courts

babu re-arrested
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. [COURTESY]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been rearrested outside the Milimani Law Courts.

The firebrand had just been released on a Sh100,000 cash bail. He was facing subversion charges alongside six others.

According to his lawyers, the legislator was grabbed by the police before his family could process his bail.

Reports also indicated that cops also roughed up journalists covering the bail proceedings.

Moments ago, Milimani chief magistrate Lukas Onyina while releasing the accused persons noted that the charge against them attracts a jail term not exceeding seven years.

Onyina said one of the reasons advanced by the prosecution was that the accused are most likely to interfere with witnesses.

However, he said the prosecution was not clear which of the accused persons would interfere with witnesses.

“A wholistic look at the affidavit does not disclose compelling reasons to deny the accused persons bond, each of the accused persons is granted bond of Sh200,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000,” he said.

Babu had been detained at Wang’uru police station in Kirinyaga county for more than 24 hours.

