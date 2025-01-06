Drama as Police Recover Stolen Flags from Attacked Post in Nandi as DIGs Visit Area

Police recovered National and Kenya Police Service flags that were stolen when irate members of public invaded the Chemase Police Post, Nandi County.

The attack took place on January 2, 2025 leaving a murder suspect Victor Kimtai lynched.

Kimtai was in police custody pending arraignment for murder.

The gang also burnt a police Ford Ranger motor vehicle from Potopoto Police Station.

The police said they had been tipped off the flags were hidden under the mudguard of the tractor.

They checked and recovered them, police said.

It is not clear if there was any arrest over the recovery of the flags.

Top police commanders visited Chemase area, Nandi County after the dramatic raid on the local police post that saw it vandalized.

Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat and his Administration Police Service counterpart Gilbert Masengeli spent their time at Chemase police post on Sunday January 5 talking to police and locals.

They directed that full investigation be logically concluded on the Chemase incident.

The DIGs further reiterated Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja’s call on making police stations centers of excellence in police operations and service delivery.

Locals had on January 2 raided the police post and vandalized it, burnt down property after they had grabbed a murder suspect from the cells and lynched him.

Lagat and Masengeli held a security consultative meeting with police officers from all the sub-counties within Nandi.

They urged the commanders to work with the community and local leaders to foster peace, trust and tranquility.

Such incidents where locals attack police installations have been on the rise in the region amid calls for ways to address the trend.

Meanwhile, Police in Kapsabet arrested a former nominated MCA Kisumu who is also the mother of one of the prime suspects of the murder of Enock Kipsang who was beheaded and his private parts chopped off in the Chemase incident.

She was arrested along Chemelil-Miwani-Kisumu road in a suspected organ harvesting case as she was fleeing her residence for fear of being lynched by agitated members of the public, and her motor vehicle make Toyota Harrier detained as exhibit at Kapsabet Police Station.

She was detained for grilling.

Police said they are closing in on the other prime suspects in the matter.

Kipsang was beheaded and his head was dumped in a borehole while other body parts were found on the roadside. This triggered anger among some locals who bayed for the blood of the murder suspect, flushing him from the Chemase police post custody and lynching him in a dramatic attack.