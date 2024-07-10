Drama as Prison Warden ‘Cop Shakur’ is Arrested Outside Parliament While Protesting

There was drama when a prison warden popularly known as Cop Shakur on social media was Tuesday arrested while protesting outside the Parliament Building in Nairobi.

The man who identified himself Jackson Kuria Kihara alias Shakur is popular on social media. He is a serving prison warden attached to Kamiti Medium Prison.

Videos shared online showed him dressed in blood-stained white dust coat while raising a placard and protesting.

He said he was seeking justice for those killed in the recent anti tax protests.

“We want justice not your condolences,” read part of the placard.

The warden had arrived outside the Senate gate with a group of supporters as it rained on Tuesday July 9.

Shakur first engaged security officials at the gate in a push-and-pull game as he tried to access the precincts and blocked motorists from getting in and out.

A few minutes later, more police officers arrived and grabbed him before dragging him to the Parliament police cells.

The team tore his coat as they struggled to drag him away saying his protest was illegal.

He briefly resisted before cooperating and they walked away.

It was after they arrived at the station that he identified himself Jackson Kuria Kihara alias Shakur and as a prison warden attached to Kamiti Medium prison.

Police said they are investigating the incident and intend to seek more information on him from the prison authorities.

He was later moved to Central Police station ahead of planned arraignment.

Lawyers were Wednesday seeking his release pending probe.

More than 42 people were killed in the protests while dozens others were arrested.

More than 400 were injured in the protests and are nursing wounds in various facilities.

Several government agencies are investigating a number of issues emanating from the protests.

They include shooting dead of the protesters, looting, arson and robberies among others.

The protests forced president William Ruto to decline to sign the bill.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with Ruto declining to sign the bill.

Discontent over the already high cost of living spiraled into nationwide protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes in the annual finance bill, which was however rejected.

Protest organisers called for the police to be held accountable for the shooting incidents.

Since then, there has been a series of protests in the country overstretching the police capacity.

Some roads are now manned by anti riot police.