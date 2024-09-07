Drew Barrymore Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Drew Barrymore, born on February 22, 1975, in Culver City, California, is a prominent American actress, producer, talk show host, and author.

A member of the renowned Barrymore acting family, she gained fame as a child actress with her role in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her early life was marked by struggles with substance abuse, which she openly discussed in her bestselling autobiography, Little Girl Lost.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Barrymore starred in numerous successful films, including Scream, Charlie’s Angels, and romantic comedies like The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates.

Siblings

Drew has three half-siblings, all from her father’s side.

John Blyth Barrymore, born on May 15, 1954, is the oldest sibling and an actor. His mother is actress Cara Williams.

Jessica Blyth Barrymore, born on July 31, 1966, and passed away on July 29, 2014, was the youngest sibling.

She struggled with substance abuse and tragically died from an overdose shortly before her 48th birthday.

Jessica was the daughter of John Drew Barrymore and Nina Wayne.

Blyth Dolores Barrymore, born in 1960, is Drew’s half-sister, born to John Drew Barrymore and Gabriella Palazzoli.

Blyth is currently married and has two children.

Drew has mentioned that she is not particularly close to her half-siblings, but she expressed condolences after Jessica’s passing, indicating a recognition of their shared family ties despite their distance.

Career

Barrymore has had an extensive and successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over four decades.

She first appeared in an advertisement at just 11 months old and made her film debut in Altered States.

However, she gained widespread fame for her role as Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Also Read: Owen Wilson Siblings: Get to Know Andrew and Luke Wilson

At the age of 7, she became the youngest-ever host of Saturday Night Live, showcasing her early talent and charisma.

As she transitioned into adult roles, Barrymore took on edgier parts, such as the seductive teen in Poison Ivy and the lead in The Amy Fisher Story.

Her performances earned her Golden Globe nominations for her supporting role in Irreconcilable Differences and for her work in Guncrazy.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Barrymore starred in a string of successful romantic comedies, including The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed and 50 First Dates.

These films solidified her status as a leading actress in Hollywood.

In 1995, Barrymore co-founded the production company Flower Films, which allowed her to take creative control over her projects.

She made her directorial debut with the coming-of-age film Whip It in 2009, further expanding her repertoire in the industry.

Awards and accolades

Barrymore has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her versatility and impact in the entertainment industry.

She has won a total of 37 awards and received 64 nominations across various categories.

Among her notable achievements are a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Grey Gardens and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

She has also been recognized with Daytime Emmy nominations for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Barrymore has been honored with several other awards, including the Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Featured/Guest Role in 2017 and the Webby Award in 2022 for her online content.

Additionally, she received the Dorian Award for TV Drama Performance of the Year in 2010.

Her career began as a child star, and she has since evolved into a beloved actress and producer, co-founding Flower Films, which has produced many successful projects, including the Charlie’s Angels franchise.