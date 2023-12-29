Drew Carey, the multifaceted American actor, comedian, and beloved television host, stands atop a financial empire with a net worth soaring to an impressive $165 million. Renowned for his comedic genius and charismatic hosting, Carey has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, solidifying his place among the highest-earning personalities in the world.

Drew Carey Net Worth $165 Million Date of Birth May 23, 1958 Place of Birth Cleveland, Ohio Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Game Show Host, Television producer, Screenwriter, Photographer, Voice Actor

Drew Carey Net Worth

Drew Carey worth is $165 million. This impressive sum attests to his diverse career, from sitcom stardom to game show hosting, where his affable nature and comedic prowess have garnered him unparalleled success.

Early Life and Education

Born on May 23, 1958, Drew Allison Carey emerged from Cleveland, Ohio, as the youngest of three sons. After experiencing the loss of his father at a young age, Carey navigated his formative years, eventually graduating from James Ford Rhodes High School in 1975.

His educational journey took him to Kent State University, where he played the trumpet in the marching band. Despite facing academic challenges, including expulsion, Carey found direction in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, serving as a field radio operator for six years starting in 1980.

Drew Carey Comedy

In 1985, Carey’s comedy journey began at the suggestion of a friend, David Lawrence, who encouraged him to delve into joke writing. A year later, he seized the spotlight as the Master of Ceremonies at the Cleveland Comedy Club, marking the inception of his stand-up career.

National recognition beckoned when Carey appeared on the 1988 show “Star Search,” leading to appearances on iconic programs like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night with David Letterman.” His first stand-up comedy special, “Drew Carey: Human Cartoon,” aired on Showtime in 1994, earning him a CableACE Award for Best Writing.

The Drew Carey Show

A defining chapter in Carey’s career unfolded with “The Drew Carey Show,” a sitcom where he portrayed a fictionalized version of himself in his hometown of Cleveland. The show, which premiered in September 1995, became a cultural phenomenon, amassing high ratings and affection from viewers for its humor, heart, and relatable portrayal of everyday life.

Carey’s exceptional talent did not go unnoticed, and during the show’s peak, he earned an astonishing $1 million per episode, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid entertainers globally.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Carey’s foray into improvisational comedy soared with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The show, where he served as both host and participant, showcased comedic brilliance through skits, songs, and games. His role was integral to the program’s success in the United States, and the show ran for 220 episodes until 2006.

Expanding on this success, Carey ventured into hosting the primetime improv show “Drew Carey’s Improv-A-Ganza” in Las Vegas, maintaining the spirit of “Whose Line?” with a fresh perspective.

Drew Carey Hosting “The Price Is Right”

In a seamless transition, Drew Carey stepped into the legendary shoes of Bob Barker as the host of “The Price Is Right.” Despite initial skepticism, Carey’s unique blend of respect for tradition and comedic flair endeared him to audiences. Celebrating his 10-year anniversary as host in 2017, he joined the ranks of game show royalty alongside Barker.

Activism and Sports Ownership

Beyond the realm of entertainment, Carey has been a vocal advocate for public libraries, generously contributing time and funds to support their operations. A somewhat surprising facet of his life is his affiliation with the Libertarian party, aligning with principles of limited government and lower taxes.

In the sports arena, Carey showcased his passion for soccer by becoming a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders FC, a Major League Soccer team. His 7.5% ownership stake has seen significant appreciation, with the Sounders currently valued at approximately $700 million.

Personal Life

Drew Carey’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. Engaged to Nicole Jaracz from 2007 to 2012, Carey announced his engagement to sex therapist Amie Harwick in January 2018. Unfortunately, the couple ended their engagement later that year in November. Tragically, in February 2020, Harwick was found dead in Hollywood Hills, leading to the arrest of an ex-boyfriend on suspicion of her murder.