Drew Starkey Siblings: The Actor’s Strong Bond with His Brother and Sisters

Drew Starkey is a 30-year-old American actor born in Hickory, North Carolina and raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains area.

He stands at 6’2″ and has a Scorpio star sign.

Drew gained recognition for his role as Rafe Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks and has been part of various films and TV shows, including Love, Simon, The Hate U Give and Scream: The TV Series.

He is known for his hobbies, such as writing, baseball, basketball, football, body surfing and mountain climbing among others.

Siblings

Drew has a close-knit family, including one brother and two sisters.

His brother, Logan Starkey, is also an actor and has appeared in various productions, including the film, The Longest Ride.

Brooke Starkey is Drew’s older sister, and Mackayla Starkey is his younger sister.

The Starkey siblings were raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains area, where they developed a love for outdoor activities.

Career

Drew has made a name for himself in the acting industry with his notable roles in various films and television series.

He began his career in 2014, appearing in short films like Body Electric and Mudbound.

Drew’s early roles in TV series like The Resident and Scream: The TV Series helped him gain recognition in the industry.

His breakthrough role came in 2020 when he was cast as Rafe Cameron in the Netflix series, Outer Banks.

The series, set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, follows a group of teenagers as they search for hidden treasure and navigate the class divide in their community.

Drew’s performance as the troubled and complex character of Rafe Cameron has been praised by fans and critics alike.

In addition to his role in Outer Banks, he has also appeared in films like Love, Simon and The Hate U Give.

These roles have helped solidify his status as a talented actor in the industry.

Acting style

Drew’s acting style is characterized by his natural talent for improvisation, captivating stage presence and dedication to his craft.

He has a knack for portraying complex and emotionally-driven characters, bringing depth and vulnerability to his performances.

Drew has a mesmerizing screen presence that draws viewers in, and he has a keen eye for scripts with meaningful and thought-provoking storylines.

He is skilled at adapting to various genres, from drama to comedy to action and has worked with esteemed directors such as Oliver Stone and Steven Spielberg.

Drew is also bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish, which opens up new opportunities for him in the global entertainment industry.