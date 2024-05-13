Driver Found Dead in Saloon Car Along Thika Road

Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his car along Thika Road, Nairobi.

The body of the man identified as Vitalis Matinde Chacha, 42 was found in the driver’s seat. The car had been parked at Kastermill area, Kasarani on Saturday night when the body was found, police said.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found the driver in a Toyota Mark X black in color locked from inside. The team broke into the car and found the driver had died hours earlier. A wallet was found in his pocket with his identification documents and other valuables.

The cause of the death is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, a girl aged eight drowned after falling into a swollen river at Kaingichiri area near Waihenya bridge within Githurai 44 area, Nairobi.

Police said the girl was playing with other friends in the area when she accidentally slid and fell into the river. She was swept away by the heavy water currents before her body was retrieved almost 500 meters downstream.

The body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Cases of drowning have been on the rise due to heavy rains experienced in the country. More than 270 people have been killed in the incidents and many displaced.

Efforts to resettle those affected are ongoing.