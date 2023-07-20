Driver of Trailer that Killed 53 at Londiani Junction Denied Bail

Driver of the trailer that caused the death of 53 people and injured 25 others has been charged with reckless driving.

Gilbert Ntuyemungu, a Rwandese, was denied bail after being arraigned at the Molo Law Courts on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at Londiani junction in Kericho County, on July 3.

Molo Chief Magistrate Hellena Nderitu ruled that Ntuyemungu posed a flight risk and remanded him at Nakuru GK Prison until his case is heard and determined.

The magistrate opined that there was no evidence that Ntuyemungu had a fixed abode in Kenya, which could lead him to abscond court proceedings.

According to the trial court, lack of a repatriation treaty between Kenya and Rwanda deemed it risky to grant the driver bail.

The magistrate directed that the accused be provided with witness statements, exhibits, the charge sheet, and other documentary evidence to aid in his defense.

Ntuyemungu denied over 90 charges, including causing death by dangerous driving, causing injuries, and causing damage to 10 motor vehicles along Nakuru-Kericho Highway.

The 52-year-old Rwandese maintained that the incident was not caused by reckless driving but rather an accident resulting from the truck’s brake failure.

He told the court that he had no motive or intent to harm the victims, whom he considered strangers to him.

Florence Auma, the investigating officer, in her affidavit stated that the accused was facing charges of mass killing due to careless driving and other serious offenses.

