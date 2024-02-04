Duale Leaves for US, To Meet Host Austin for Discussions

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale left for the US for an official trip to among others meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin III, officials said.

The visit follows the Signing of Defense Cooperation Framework on September 25, 2023 in Nairobi aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership between Kenya and the United States.

The delegations are expected to discuss a range of topics including regional security, implementation of the Bilateral Frameworks counterterrorism, impact of climate change, joint training, maritime security and opportunities for professional military academic institutions, officials said.

The US pledged to support the Kenya Defence Forces by providing robust financial and logistical assistance of up to $100 million.

Also lined up for Duale are meetings with the Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Members of the US National Security Council and Senators.

The cabinet secretary will also deliver a lecture at the National Defence University in Washington DC.

The Framework that shall be effective between 2023-2028 shall help Kenya and the US expand their cooperation in the fields of defence technology and innovation, which shall enable the two militaries to respond effectively to the ever-evolving security challenges.

Duale was on Saturday, February 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2nd Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) defence ministers meeting.

He also held bilateral discussions with the Saudi Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Abdulrahman Al-Muqrin.

His trip to the US comes weeks after top US officials led by Austin visited Nairobi.

The Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) General Michael Langley was in Nairobi last month.

Gen Langley’s visit came two weeks after US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns met President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on January 15, 2024.

He also met other security bosses in Nairobi.

Keya is among key strategic partners in the US security activities including terrorism and transnational organized crime.

Duale hailed the United States for its pivotal role in advancing peace, security, and stability in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region.