Duale Now Tells Gachagua to Lead War Against Muguka

Defence Cabinet Secretary (CS) Aden Duale challenged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to champion the fight against Muguka.

This comes amid a heightening debate on the ban of Muguka sale and consumption in parts of the country. More leaders are joining the debate and calling for the ban on the crop terming it dangerous.

Others see it as an economic sabotage in the areas where the plant is harvested.

Speaking in Eastleigh during the opening of a business centre, Duale noted that Gachagua has led an effective fight against the consumption of illicit alcohol and drugs and his input on taming the consumption of Muguka is needed.

“If we are fighting alcohol in Central Kenya, Rift Valley and every part of Kenya we must also fight Muguka,” said Duale.

He said he will approach Gachagua and ask him to call for a meeting to discuss the issue. This will definitely put the DP in a tight corner given the issue is hot and political one

“I will ask the Deputy President in the next two weeks to call [for] that conference because he is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and we candidly discuss the effects of Muguka on certain regions and communities.”

The move by Duale who is a CS shows the divisions in the government over the issue. President William Ruto hosted a section of leaders from Embu to discuss the issue before a statement was issued to state the ban was null and void.

He also held telephone conversation with some Coastal leaders as part of efforts to solve the matter even as he called for a meeting on the same.

The ban on the highly consumed stimulant was first announced by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, highlighting the pervasive consumption of the stimulant drug at the Coast, including among school-going children.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro followed suit and likewise ordered an immediate ban on the entry, transportation, distribution, and sale of Mũgũka within the county.

In Kwale a similar ban has been imposed with more and punitive levies.

The finance bill for Kwale County 2024 has proposed that those willing to continue trading in the commodity will now have to pay Sh50,000 for single business licenses and permits, up from the current Sh10,000.

Leaders in Nothern Kenya where the product is also heavily consumed have also called for the ban of the same in their areas.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mithika Linturi has however intimated that County-level bans on Mũgũka are null and void.

Linturi explained that Mũgũka is a scheduled crop under the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023, which he said were approved by the Council of Governors after being passed by the National Assembly and Senate, respectively.