Duale orders closure of club for noise pollution

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale Sunday announced the closure of a club linked to noise pollution near Yaya Centre area, Nairobi.

He said National Environment Management Authority with officials from City Hall had visited the club and ordered the closure.

“I have ordered the immediate closure of Fay’s Bistro Club in Kilimani, Nairobi, for noise violations.”

“The NEMA Director General, accompanied by the NEMA Police unit, is on-site to enforce the closure,” he said.

He said the move should serve as a lesson to other joints making noise in the city.

I have ordered the immediate closure of Fay's Bistro club in Kilimani, Nairobi, for noise violations. The NEMA Director General, accompanied by the NEMA Police unit, is on-site to enforce the closure. Let this serve as a stern warning to all clubs operating in residential… pic.twitter.com/ctg8yLo29B — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH (@HonAdenDuale) October 20, 2024

“Let this serve as a stern warning to all clubs operating in residential areas any that continue to play loud music will face the same action. This impunity will not be tolerated!,” he said.

Head of city environment department Geoffrey Mosiria has been leading the operations against noise pollution in estates.

Clubs are the leading source of the noise.

Mosiria says churches are also a source of noise in estates.

“We have to end this menace. Noise pollution from churches and bars should be a thing of the past,” said Mosiria