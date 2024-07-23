fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Duale’s Reaction After Being Reassigned to Environment Docket

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    In a significant reshuffle, President William Ruto has reappointed Aden Duale from his role as Defence Cabinet Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry. This move coincides with Soipan Tuya being named the new Defence Cabinet Secretary.

    Duale expressed gratitude for the reassignment, emphasizing his commitment to environmental stewardship. In his statement, he said:

    “I am grateful to President @WilliamsRuto for reassigning me from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry. I look forward to serving in this new role, focusing on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and advancing reforestation and conservation efforts.

    Indeed, ‘And it may be that you dislike a thing which is good for you and that you like a thing which is bad for you. Allah knows, but you do not know.’ – Quran 2:216 #Leadership #NewBeginnings”

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    New Inspector General of Police: Douglas Kanja, Nyale Munga, and Aphaxard Kiugu in the Spotlight

    Duale's Reaction After Being Reassigned to Environment Docket

     
    Shiksha Arora Joins TV47 After Leaving KBC

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X