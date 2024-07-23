Duale’s Reaction After Being Reassigned to Environment Docket

In a significant reshuffle, President William Ruto has reappointed Aden Duale from his role as Defence Cabinet Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry. This move coincides with Soipan Tuya being named the new Defence Cabinet Secretary.

Duale expressed gratitude for the reassignment, emphasizing his commitment to environmental stewardship. In his statement, he said:

“I am grateful to President @WilliamsRuto for reassigning me from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry. I look forward to serving in this new role, focusing on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and advancing reforestation and conservation efforts.

Indeed, ‘And it may be that you dislike a thing which is good for you and that you like a thing which is bad for you. Allah knows, but you do not know.’ – Quran 2:216 #Leadership #NewBeginnings”