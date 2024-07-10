Duff Goldman Siblings: All About Willie and Luke Goldman

Duff Goldman is an American businessman, pastry chef, television personality and writer.

He is known for his work as the executive chef of Charm City Cakes in Baltimore and Charm City Cakes West in Los Angeles.

Goldman’s shops have been featured in various Food Network shows, including Ace of Cakes, Duff Till Dawn and Cake Masters.

He has also appeared on other TV shows such as Iron Chef America, Oprah and The Masked Singer. He is Jewish and involved in tzedakah, and he has been married to Johnna Colbry since 2018.

Goldman has a diverse background, including a degree in East Asian History from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and training at the Culinary Institute of America.

Siblings

Duff has two brothers. He has an older brother named Willie Goldman and a younger brother named Luke Goldman.

Reports indicate that Duff’s nickname “Duff” originated from his older brother Willie’s inability to pronounce “Jeffrey” as a toddler, and instead calling him “Duffy”.

Career

He started working in kitchens from the age of 14, including jobs at a bagel store and as a fry cook at McDonald’s.

Goldman’s career took a turning point when he was offered a job making cornbread and biscuits at the acclaimed Baltimore restaurant Charleston, despite having an irrelevant resume at the time.

He later worked under renowned chefs in California and Colorado before returning to Washington D.C. to work at Todd English’s restaurant Olives.

In 2002, Goldman opened his own bakery called Charm City Cakes in Baltimore, which has since been featured on various Food Network shows such as Ace of Cakes, Duff Till Dawn and Cake Masters.

He has made cakes for numerous high-profile clients, including former President Barack Obama, novelist Tom Clancy and pop singer Katy Perry.

Goldman has also written three cookbooks – Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes, Duff Bakes: Think and Bake Like a Pro at Home and Super Good Baking for Kids.

In addition to his baking work, he has appeared as a judge on several Food Network cooking competitions.

Charm City Cakes

Charm City Cakes is a bakery founded by Duff Goldman in Baltimore, Maryland in 2002.

It has been featured extensively on the Food Network show Ace of Cakes and other programs like Duff Till Dawn and Cake Masters.

The bakery is located at 2936 Remington Ave in Baltimore and is known for its creative and intricate custom cakes. In addition to cakes, they also offer cupcakes, cake jars and cake decorating classes.

Charm City Cakes has gained a reputation for making cakes for high-profile clients, including former President Barack Obama, novelist Tom Clancy and pop singer Katy Perry.

The shop features dozens of fake cakes on display that are amazing copies of real cakes.

In 2009, Duff Goldman opened a second location called Charm City Cakes West in Los Angeles.

The bakery’s website allows customers to browse their offerings by category, including in-store sweets, catering, weddings and events.