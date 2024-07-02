Duff McKagan, an American musician and writer, has an estimated net worth of $70 million. He is best known as the bass player for the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses. Over the years, McKagan has also played bass for Jane’s Addiction, Velvet Revolver, and Loaded. He was a member of Guns N’ Roses from 1985 to 1997 and rejoined the band in 2016, four years after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, McKagan has released multiple albums with Guns N’ Roses, Loaded, and Velvet Revolver, as well as two solo albums. In addition to his musical achievements, he has written weekly columns for ESPN.com, SeattleWeekly.com, and Playboy.com, and authored two books.

Duff McKagan Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth February 5, 1964 Place of Birth Seattle, Washington Nationality American Profession Musician, Writer

Early Life

Duff McKagan was born Michael Andrew McKagan on February 5, 1964, in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in the University District of Seattle with his mother, Marie, his father, Elmer, and seven older siblings. Duff earned his nickname as a toddler. After his parents divorced, his mother supported the family by working as a medical stenographer. Duff’s brother, Bruce, taught him to play bass, and he honed his skills by playing along with albums from Black Flag and Prince. McKagan attended Roosevelt High School but dropped out during his sophomore year. He later earned his GED and worked as a pastry chef before receiving an honorary diploma from Roosevelt High School in 2012, where he also delivered the graduation speech.

Guns N’ Roses

In 1979, Duff formed a punk band called the Vains and later played with the Living, the Fastbacks, and The Fartz (later known as 10 Minute Warning). After moving to Los Angeles in 1983, he formed the band Road Crew with future Guns N’ Roses bandmates Slash and Steven Adler. In 1985, McKagan joined Guns N’ Roses, which included Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Tracii Guns, and Rob Gardner. Shortly after, Slash and Adler replaced Gardner and Guns. The band played their first gig on June 6, 1985, at The Troubadour, just two days after their initial rehearsal.

Also Read: Duane Martin Net Worth

Guns N’ Roses released their debut album, “Appetite for Destruction,” in 1987, which became the best-selling debut album in history, with over 28 million copies sold. During McKagan’s time with the band, they also released “G N’ R Lies” (1988), “Use Your Illusion I” (1991), “Use Your Illusion II” (1991), and “The Spaghetti Incident?” (1993).

Solo and Other Projects

In 1995, McKagan formed the supergroup Neurotic Outsiders, releasing a self-titled album in 1996 before disbanding the following year. He left Guns N’ Roses in 1997 and returned to Seattle, where he reunited with 10 Minute Warning and released a self-titled album in 1998. McKagan released his first solo album, “Believe in Me,” in 1993 and formed the band Loaded for the tour of his unreleased second solo album, “Beautiful Disease.” Loaded has released several albums, including “Dark Days” (2001) and “The Taking” (2011).

In 2002, McKagan co-founded Velvet Revolver with Slash, Matt Sorum, Dave Kushner, and Scott Weiland. Their debut album, “Contraband” (2004), earned three Grammy nominations, and they followed up with “Libertad” in 2007. After Weiland left the band in 2008, Velvet Revolver went on hiatus. McKagan also briefly joined Alice in Chains in 2006 and Jane’s Addiction in 2010. In 2014, he played a few shows with Guns N’ Roses and rejoined the band in 2016 to headline Coachella and embark on the “Not in This Lifetime… Tour.” He released the solo album “Tenderness” in 2019.

Other Ventures

McKagan has appeared in various media, including the 1988 film “The Dead Pool,” the Fox series “Sliders,” and IFC’s “Portlandia.” He featured in the documentary “Betty Blowtorch and Her Amazing True Life Adventures” and produced the Betty Blowtorch EP “Get Off.” In 2011, he founded Meridian Rock, a wealth management firm for musicians. The 2015 documentary “It’s So Easy (And Other Lies)” chronicles his life and career.

Personal Life

Duff married Mandy Brixx in 1988, but they divorced in 1990. He then married Linda Johnson in 1992, divorcing three years later. In 1999, he married Susan Holmes, with whom he has two daughters, Grace and Mae. In 1994, McKagan suffered acute alcohol-induced pancreatitis, which led him to give up alcohol and focus on his health through mountain biking and martial arts.

Financial Acumen and Stock Holdings

After overcoming his health issues, McKagan took finance courses and applied his knowledge to manage his finances and investments. He realized the potential of reversing the traditional music business model by making touring more profitable. In 1994, he invested $100,000 in stocks of Seattle-based companies, including Starbucks, Amazon, and Microsoft. These wise investments have contributed significantly to his wealth.

Duff McKagan Awards and Nominations

Guns N’ Roses earned numerous awards and nominations during McKagan’s tenure, including Grammy nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. Velvet Revolver won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance for “Slither” in 2005 and a Kerrang! Award for Best International Newcomer in 2004.

Real Estate

McKagan has owned several properties in Los Angeles. His real estate portfolio includes homes in Studio City, Hollywood Hills, Agoura Hills, and Sherman Oaks. He has successfully flipped properties and currently owns a $4.7 million mansion in Sherman Oaks and a home in Seattle.

Duff McKagan Net Worth

Duff McKagan net worth is $70 million.