Dustin Diamond’s Financial Story: Unveiling His Net Worth and Earnings

His journey through the entertainment world left an indelible mark, primarily through his portrayal of Screech on the beloved 1990s television show “Saved by the Bell” and its various spin-off series.

Beyond his iconic role, Diamond explored the realms of stand-up comedy and reality television. His life was tragically cut short on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44, as he battled stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Dustin Diamond’s Early Years

Dustin Neil Diamond, born on January 7, 1977, in San Jose, California, was the son of technologically inclined parents.

His father, a teacher for a computer-processing firm, and his mother, a computer operator for the phone company, Pacific Bell, fostered an environment that encouraged young Dustin’s creativity. At the age of 11, his acting journey began when he was cast in the first season of “Saved By the Bell” in 1988.

Dustin Diamond’s Journey in Entertainment

Dustin Diamond’s claim to fame centers around his portrayal of Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell.” This iconic role extended to several related spin-offs, including “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

The series commenced under the title “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” from 1988 to 1989, amassing 13 episodes. Subsequently, it continued as “Saved by the Bell,” running for 82 episodes from 1989 to 1993.

“The College Years” contributed 19 episodes, while “The New Class” became a prolific endeavor, spanning 143 episodes, with Dustin Diamond appearing in 67.

His role in the latter series cast him as Bayside High’s Principal Belding’s assistant.

Following the conclusion of “Saved By the Bell,” Diamond ventured into the realm of stand-up comedy and reality television.

His journey included appearances on shows like “The Weakest Link,” “Celebrity Boxing 2,” “Celebrity Fit Club,” “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling,” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Notably, during his time on “Celebrity Fit Club,” he engaged in a well-publicized altercation with fellow cast members and even the show’s host, marking a tumultuous chapter in his life.

In the cinematic world, Diamond graced a number of films, including “Made” (2001), “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” (2003), “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love” (2009), “Tetherball: The Movie” (2010), and “Hamlet A.D.D.” (2014).

In 2009, Diamond took a controversial step by publishing “Behind the Bell,” an inside story of “Saved By the Bell’s” cast and crew.

This book painted a less-than-flattering picture of his castmates, detailing alleged sordid backstage behavior. The publication stirred controversy, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who portrayed Zack Morris, disputing the book’s accounts, maintaining that his experience on the show had been positive and devoid of the incidents Diamond described.

Among the claims in the book, Diamond asserted that he had engaged in relations with 2,000 women, including Linda Mancuso, the VP of NBC’s children’s programming, who was 18 years his senior. However, Mancuso never publicly addressed these rumors.

Outside the world of entertainment, Diamond pursued musical endeavors as well. He formed the alternative metal band Salty The Pocketknife, where he played bass and took charge of composing most of the music. Unfortunately, infighting led to the band’s breakup shortly after recording their debut album.

Dustin Diamond’s Personal Life and Legal Challenges

Dustin Diamond’s personal life was marked by both marriage and engagement. He married his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Misner, in 2009, although the couple later separated.

Additionally, Diamond became engaged to Amanda Schutz, a professional clown who performed under the moniker Loli Pop the Clown, before their arrest in 2014. Schutz even made an appearance on “The Real Housewives of New York City” in her clown persona.

Diamond also assumed the role of hosting the 12th annual Gathering of the Juggalos, a fan festival dedicated to the band the Insane Clown Posse.

However, his journey was marred by legal troubles. In December 2014, Diamond faced arrest following a barroom altercation in Port Washington, Wisconsin, where he allegedly used a switchblade in an altercation involving his fiancee. Both Diamond and his fiancee faced charges of disorderly conduct. Furthermore, over the years, the State of Wisconsin filed Tax Warrants against Diamond, totaling $82,156, and in 2014, he was found to owe $40,000 to the Electrical Construction Industry Board of Wisconsin.

A Controversial Sex Tape and Real Estate Ventures

Dustin Diamond found himself at the center of a controversial sex tape release, allegedly featuring him. However, during an interview for “Where Are They Now” on OWN, Diamond asserted that a stunt double had been used in the film, with his face added in post-production.

His financial journey also encountered turbulence through a series of failed real estate ventures following his time with the “Saved by the Bell” franchise. In 2001, Diamond filed for bankruptcy in California. In a unique effort to stave off foreclosure on his house, he appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on June 13, 2006, urging listeners to visit his website and purchase a t-shirt with the slogan “I paid $15.00 to save Screech’s house.” Unfortunately, this endeavor turned out to be a publicity scheme.

Diamond’s house, located in the Spinnaker West subdivision in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, faced its share of challenges.

Built in 2003, the two-story Cape Cod style home boasts 2,700 square feet, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms, all on a .55-acre lot.

Its estimated value is around $312,000. In July 2020, Diamond’s home encountered foreclosure proceedings, being sold “as is” and requiring extensive rehabilitation due to a pipe burst that resulted in significant damage to the main floor and basement.

The home was listed for $280,000, and Diamond had initially purchased it for $272,000. Reports suggest that the house had been vacant for over a year, with Diamond reportedly relocating to Florida.

Dustin Diamond Net Worth

Dustin Diamond net worth was $300,00 when he died in 2021.

