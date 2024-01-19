Dustin Johnson’s Net Worth

Dustin Johnson, the acclaimed American professional golfer, has not only conquered the greens but has also amassed a substantial net worth of $100 million. Known for his remarkable achievements on the PGA Tour, Johnson’s career is a testament to his exceptional skill and enduring success.

Early Life

Born on June 22, 1984, in Columbia, South Carolina, Dustin Hunter Johnson discovered his passion for golf early on. While studying Sports Management at Coastal Carolina University, he showcased immense promise as an amateur golfer. His collegiate golf journey laid the foundation for a stellar professional career.

Dustin Johnson Career

Dustin Johnson turned professional in 2007, securing his PGA Tour card the following year. In his debut season, he claimed victory at the Turning Stone Resort Championship, foreshadowing his future triumphs. Johnson’s prowess in golf steadily earned him recognition, and by the end of the 2009 season, he ranked 15th in PGA Tour money winnings.

The 2010 season marked a significant milestone as Johnson defended his AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am title, defeating former world number one David Duval. Despite challenges, including a back injury in 2012, Johnson demonstrated resilience and clinched victories at events like the BMW Championship and the Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

World Number One

Returning to golf in 2015 after a brief hiatus, Dustin Johnson swiftly reentered the top 15 in world rankings. His career reached new heights in 2017 when he became the number-one-ranked golfer for an impressive 64 weeks, joining an elite group with one of the longest reigns in golf history.

Notable victories followed, including the Genesis Open in 2017 and wins at prestigious events like the WGC-Mexico Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and The Northern Trust. Johnson’s consistent success, encompassing titles in each of his first ten seasons, highlighted his enduring impact on the sport.

Dustin Johnson Salary

In a groundbreaking move, Dustin Johnson joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league in 2022, signaling a significant shift in the golf landscape. Reportedly earning $125 million for his participation, Johnson’s decision came with consequences, including the loss of his primary sponsor, Royal Bank of Canada.

With a career earnings tally exceeding $77 million in tournament prize money, Johnson stands as one of the highest-earning golfers. While the $15 million from the 2020 FedEx Cup title is excluded from official PGA tour winnings, his contributions to the sport, coupled with the LIV payday, position him among the top earners, potentially surpassing $200 million.

Personal Life

Beyond the greens, Dustin Johnson’s personal life has been under the spotlight, particularly his relationship with Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Engaged in 2013 and married in April 2022, their journey includes two children and continues to captivate fans.

Dustin Johnson Net Worth

