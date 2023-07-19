Dutch Tourist Dies After Collapsing in Diani

A Dutch tourist died after he collapsed in his hotel room in Diani, Kwale County.

Police said the deceased, Gerald Jan Verwall, 77, had arrived in Kwale on July 11 for vacation with his family.

He, however, on July 17 developed breathing problems and collapsed.

Read: Tour Van Driver Collapses, Dies While On Duty At Nairobi National Park

He was flown to Nairobi and admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. It is not clear what caused his death.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted on the remains of the deceased.

The family is looking to fly the body back home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...