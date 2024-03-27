Dwyane Wade Sibling: Meet Tragil Wade

Dwyane Wade is an American former professional basketball player who spent the majority of his 16-year career playing for the Miami Heat in the NBA.

He is a 13-time NBA All-Star, an 8-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a 3-time member of the All-Defensive Team.

Dwyane is widely recognized as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history.

Apart from his basketball career, he is also known for his role as the host of the American adaptation of The Cube.

Dwyane has won three NBA championships, led Miami to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

He is also involved in various business ventures and is a father to five children, including Zaire, Zaya, Xavier, Dahveon and Kaavia.

Siblings

Dwyane has a sister named Tragil Wade.

Tragil is married to Edward Johnson, a Navy veteran, and is a bonus mom to Areyonna and Prince, her husband’s children from a previous relationship.

Tragil and her father, Dwyane Sr., both received honorary doctorates in humanitarianism in 2021 for their community outreach efforts.

She played a significant role in supporting Dwyane during their challenging upbringing and was instrumental in advocating for him to complete his degree, eventually leading to him receiving an honorary undergraduate degree in 2022.

Parents

Dwayne’s parents are JoLinda and Dwyane Wade Sr. Wade’s parents separated shortly after his birth, with JoLinda being given custody of him and his sister, Tragil.

His father, Dwyane Wade Sr., played a significant role in his life, taking custody of him at the age of nine and guiding him away from a challenging environment towards basketball and discipline.

Dwyane’s mother struggled with drug addiction but vowed to turn her life around in 2001.

Despite their separation, both parents have been part of Wade’s life journey, with his father being a key figure in shaping his basketball career and providing support throughout his life.

Career

Dwyane had an illustrious basketball career, playing primarily for the Miami Heat in the NBA.

Over his 16-year career, Wade achieved remarkable success, becoming a 13-time NBA All-Star, an 8-time member of the All-NBA Team and a 3-time member of the All-Defensive Team.

He won three NBA championships with the Miami Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Dwyane’s career highlights include being named the NBA Finals MVP in 2006, earning spots on various All-NBA teams and achieving significant statistical milestones such as averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game over his career.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to basketball, Dwyane was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Post-basketball career

Dwyane’s post-basketball career has been marked by a focus on wellness and various business ventures.

After retiring from the NBA in 2019, he transitioned into prioritizing his overall wellness, including mental health, solitude, and physical fitness.

Dwyane has emphasized the importance of daily wellness practices and has partnered with his son, Zaire, to incorporate healthy habits into their lives.

His morning routine now includes meditation, workouts, time in the steam room, and taking daily greens supplements.

Additionally, Dwyane has ventured into business, acquiring an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz and the WNBA team Chicago Sky.

He has also been vocal about social issues, advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and supporting his transgender daughter, Zaya.

Dwyane’s journey post-basketball reflects a holistic approach to well-being, business endeavors and social activism.