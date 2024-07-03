Dylan Dreyer Net Worth

Dylan Dreyer, an American television meteorologist and author, has a net worth of $5 million. Dreyer works for NBC News and serves as a weather anchor on “Weekend Today” and MSNBC on the weekends. She frequently appears as a weather correspondent on “Today” during weekdays and often fills in for Al Roker and Carson Daly. Additionally, she appears on “NBC Nightly News” and The Weather Channel. Dreyer has also hosted “Journey with Dylan Dreyer” (2016–2018) and “Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer” (2019–present). In 2021, she published a children’s book titled “Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.”

Dylan Dreyer Salary

For her various hosting duties at NBC, Dylan Dreyer earns an annual salary of $2 million.

Early Life

Dylan Marie Dreyer was born on August 2, 1981, in Manalapan, New Jersey. She grew up with her mother Linda, father Jim, and brothers Mike and James. After attending Manalapan High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Rutgers University in 2003.

Dylan Dreyer Career

Dylan Dreyer has had a dynamic career, working for Boston’s WHDH, Erie’s WICU, and Providence’s WJAR. In February 2013, she suffered a mild concussion in a car accident while driving from New York to Hartford, Connecticut, to report on a blizzard for “Today.” Dreyer has been with “Weekend Today” since 2012 and “Today” since 2013.

In 2019, she began hosting the educational nature series “Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,” which takes viewers on journeys to explore the connections between the environment, wildlife, and human beings in exotic locales. From 2016 to 2018, she hosted “Journey with Dylan Dreyer,” another nature-focused show.

Dreyer has been a weather anchor and meteorologist on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist” since 2016 and on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” since 2015. She has appeared on various shows, including “The Rachel Maddow Show,” “NewsNation with Tamron Hall,” “Megyn Kelly Today,” “MSNBC Live,” and “Break a Bat! Where Baseball Meets Broadway.” In 2019, she served as a celebrity judge on “Beat Bobby Flay.”

Personal Life

Dylan Dreyer married Brian Fichera on October 6, 2012. The couple has three sons: Calvin (born December 17, 2016), Oliver (born January 2, 2020), and Russell (born September 29, 2021). Russell was born six weeks early, weighing five pounds, five ounces, and spent a week in the neonatal intensive care unit.

In November 2021, Dreyer shared with her “Today” colleagues the challenges of raising three young sons. She mentioned that she and Brian have established shifts to manage their schedules: “I sleep from nine to midnight, and Brian sleeps from one to six… It’s the only way we’re kind of doing it right now because three kids is no joke.” The couple faced challenges while trying to have a second child, with Dreyer experiencing a miscarriage and being diagnosed with secondary infertility. After undergoing surgery to remove scarring from a previous emergency C-section, they decided to try IVF. However, just before beginning the process, Dreyer discovered she was pregnant.

Real Estate

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera own an apartment in New York City and a seafront vacation home on Long Island’s North Shore. They purchased their NYC apartment in May 2016 for $845,000, and it is now worth around $1 million. In May 2021, they bought their North Shore home for $2.5 million. The 3,600-square-foot property is located right on the water in Point Lookout, New York.

