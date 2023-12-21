e-Citizen Revenue Collection Surpasses Sh900 Million a Day, PS Says

The revenue collected by the government on the eCitizen portal in a single day has crossed the Sh900 million mark for the first time.

Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the latest data from the online access and payment platform for government services reveals that Sh903.6 million was collected on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Of the amount, nearly a third was generated from transactions in US dollars totaling to $1,446,495 compared to the Sh680.4 million in the local currency.

The figure marks a steady rise in monies collected through the platform following President William Ruto’s directive to all state agencies to onboard their services on the eCitizen platform by the end of this year.

“This is a rise in all ways and we expect more in the coming days,” said Bitok.

Ruto further directed that all payments for government services should be channeled through a consolidated paybill, 222222.

This was intended to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points.

Following the directive and with over 14,000 services currently accessible and payable on eCitizen, the daily revenue collection rose to an average of Sh300 million last month.

Data from the Treasury reveals in November, Sh4.664 billion was collected up from Sh1.44 billion in June before the Presidential directive.

The amounts for July, August and September were Sh2.362 billion, Sh3.636 billion and Sh4.233 billion respectively.

The government is banking on the average 5,000 new users who sign up to eCitizen daily in addition to the 11 million e-Citizen existing users alongside the onboarding of more services to further increase its daily revenue collection.