EA FC24 Unveils Dynamic Teams of the Year: Men’s Dominance, Messi’s MLS Debut and FC Barcelona Femini’s Triumph

The culmination of the EA FC24 Team of the Year (TOTY) selection process has brought forth an intriguing shift in the soccer landscape. EA FC, formerly associated with FIFA, has presented separate Teams of the Year for men and women, marking a pivotal moment in the game’s evolution.

The World's Best XIs, chosen by you. Presenting the Men's and Women's #FC24 Team of the Year. pic.twitter.com/EVRypesWiv — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) January 19, 2024

In a surprising turn of events, established stars like Cristiano Ronaldo find themselves absent from the prestigious list, hinting at a changing era. Lionel Messi, though still magical, faces uncertainty about his future inclusion. The women’s TOTY bids farewell to stalwarts like Megan Rapinoe, signaling a transition towards a new generation of players.

The Men’s TOTY heavily leans towards Manchester City, reflecting their dominance in nominations. The lineup boasts the likes of Rúben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, and the prolific Erling Haaland, whose outstanding goal-scoring record has been nothing short of exceptional. Haaland’s recent injury setback only adds to the anticipation of his triumphant return.

A notable inclusion in the Men’s TOTY is Messi, now associated with Inter Miami in the MLS. This unexpected move aligns with the trend of global soccer stars joining the United States league, adding legitimacy to the MLS and its competitions, like the sometimes-maligned Leagues Cup.

The EA FC24 Men’s Team of the Year includes: Alisson (Liverpool); Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Theo Hernández (AC Milan); Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City); Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).

On the women’s front, FC Barcelona emerges as a powerhouse, dominating the TOTY with players like Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Caroline Graham Hansen. Barcelona’s success mirrors that of Manchester City on the men’s side, as they secured a treble alongside a World Cup trophy.

Surprisingly, the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) sees a lone representative in Sophia Smith, indicating a changing of the guard from the previous World Cup-winning squads. With veterans like Rapinoe stepping aside, the responsibility falls on emerging talents like Smith to guide the team’s resurgence under the stewardship of coach Emma Hayes.

The EA FC24 Women’s Team of the Year features: Mary Earps (Manchester United); Ona Batlle (FC Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Sakina Karchaoui (PSG); Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona), Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg); Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Sam Kerr (Chelsea).

This evolution in soccer showcases a blend of established names and emerging talents, marking a new era in the sport’s landscape. The EA FC24 TOTYs stand as a testament to the dynamic shifts and global appeal of soccer in the ever-changing world of sports.