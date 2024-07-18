EACC Arrests Five in Sh450 Million Scam At Correctional Department, To Be Charged 

At least five people at the State Department for Correctional Services were Thursday arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in connection with the embezzlement of Sh450 million.

This is in connection with a probe that has been ongoing at the department over supply of food ration to various prison facilities.

The EACC deputy CEO Abdi Mohamed the issue relates to fraudulent tenders for purported supply of food and ration to various prison stations by 17 companies linked to the officials during the Financial Years 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

The victims include five senior Ministry of Interior officials who were arrested ahead of the arraignment on Friday July 19.

The commission told the other eight who had not been arrested to surrender.

Those arrested were detained ahead of arraignment.

They will be charged with among others fraud after Office of Director of Public Prosecutions approved the charges.

Other suspects include a former Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons and other high-ranking officials.

The others include a cleaner who reportedly owns seven companies that received Sh250 million despite not supplying anything to the prison stations.

EACC has been investigating how the fraud suspects embezzled millions while purporting to have supplied food ration to various prisons across the country.