EACC Arrests Man For Allegedly Soliciting Sh1.5 Million Bribe On Behalf Of PS

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have arrested a man who allegedly demanded a Sh1.5 million on behalf of an unnamed Principal Secretary.

Mark Kipruto Kuto, who claimed to be the alleged Principal Secretary’s Personal Assistant, sought a bribe in order for the government official to assist the complainant secure a job as Chief Executive Officer of the South Nyanza Sugar Company.

The suspect is a relative of a member of the First Family. He was arrested as he waited to pick the loot in the city.

According to EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the complainant reported the matter to the anti-graft agency and a probe was launched.

Ngumbi noted that the suspect was arrested within Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after pocketing the bribe.

He was expected to take plea in court over the said offence.

Such cases have been on the rise and officials say the suspects drop big names to win their targets.

Officials encourage those targeted to report to them.