EACC Arrests School Principal in Narok Over Graft Claims 

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the Principal of Keekonyokie Mixed Day Secondary School in Narok County, for claims of bribery.

The principal was arrested on Wednesday on charges of soliciting a bribe from a businessman who supplied general merchandise to the school.

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the principal was arrested after being caught accepting a bribe of Sh40,000.

The amount was part of the Ksh.50,000 bribe he had demanded, the commission said.

According to the EACC, the official allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for releasing payment to the supplier, who had provided the school with goods worth Sh410,000.

The supplier who did not comply instead reported the matter to the EACC, which hatched a plan to catch the educator in the act.

“Cases of this nature are common in schools where some Principals embezzle school funds placed under their care and custody, sometimes in collusion with private persons, including corrupt suppliers who draw money from schools without supplying anything,” the EACC said

The anti-graft agency encourages anyone with knowledge of corrupt activities in schools to report them to Toll-Free number 1551.

The commission has been conducting raids on various organisations as part efforts to address corruption.

This has attracted varied reactions from the public.

The commission small and big corruption has an impact in society and must be fought and rejected.