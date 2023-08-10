EACC Freezes Sh21 Million Amassed In 4 Months By Junior KeRRA Employee

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Thursday obtained orders from the High Court to freeze over Sh21 million held in three bank accounts by a junior roads agency official.

Daniel Munywoki Wambua, a junior accountant working at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), is reported to have amassed a total sum of Sh21,189,125 within a period of four months.

The commission is investigating allegations that Munywoki accumulated this wealth, which it says is way beyond his known legitimate sources of income, through corrupt dealings.

EACC accuses the employee of engaging in embezzlement of public funds, conflict of interest, bribery and abuse of office.

It told the court it believes that the said amount is illicit wealth hence wants it preserved for six months pending investigations, this to prevent it from being transferred, withdrawn or disposed..

In suit papers filed at the High Court on August 7, 2023, the anti-graft watchdog said its preliminary investigations established that Munywoki – on March 5, 2023 – opened an account at Equity Bank that transacted or received the said amount in only four months.

A total sum of Sh15,159,044.99 is still being held by the bank, according to the State agency, that is suspected to have been acquired through illicit means.

The commission stated Munywoki has deposited a total sum of Sh1,784,000 in three months, an amount beyond what he earns in a year at KeRRA.

The suspect also reportedly holds another account at Equity Bank that presently contains a suspicious amount totaling Sh264,707.36.

According to EACC, Munywoki on June 16, 2023, transferred Sh5 million from this second account to a third held in the same bank.

“A preliminary analysis of the 3 Bank Accounts shows huge cash deposits made into the said Accounts by Daniel Munywoki Wambua and numerous third parties reasonably suspected to his corruption associates and /or proxies that he uses as conduits for proceed of crime,” the commission said.

