EACC Hands Over Sh5 Billion Worth of Land, Sh511 Million Cash to Treasury

The Ethics And Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Wednesday handed over 35 title deeds valued at Sh5 billion and cash assets worth Sh511 million to the National Treasury as part of its efforts to end corruption.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said asset tracing is one of the commission’s key pillars in eliminating corruption in the country.

He listed seven examples of properties that were recovered through corruption. The most expensive asset involved a 1.88-acre land in Kisumu that belongs to the Judiciary worth Sh1.4 billion.

The others are three properties in Eldoret measuring 3.25 acres, valued at approximately Sh1.2 billion.

Mbarak said rogue individuals had seized the property belonging to the National Police Service.

He mentioned another property in Kilimani, Nairobi measuring approximately 0.5 acres and valued at Sh700 million.

The other listed properties included one acre of land in Eldoret belonging to Uasin Gishu County Referral Hospital (Sh700 million), 13 amalgamated plots belonging to the State Department of Housing and Urban Development (Sh300 million).

Also recovered by the commission were 15 parcels of land belonging to Kisii County Government (Sh135 million) and one property belonging to Nakuru County Government (Sh100 million).

“Asset tracing and recovery of corruptly acquired assets extinguishes directly the benefits of paying through corrupt activities,” Mbarak explained.

Mbarak expressed confidence that the commission has put in place effective measures to curb corruption but noted that more could be done through adequate funding.

“We have an established approved workforce of 1,108 staff. In the last six years, we have worked with half of that level, 780 staff,” the EACC CEO said.

“Very good staff leave the EACC because since 2004, SRC has refused to review EACC’s salary, saying that compared to the public service, we are overpaid. This has a negative effect,” he pointed out.

President William Ruto highlighted the importance of curbing corruption by eliminating loopholes within ministries and departments.

“Corruption is a serious threat to our nation. It undermines service delivery, weakens public policy, compromises the public interest, and erodes our institutions, depriving the government of the capacity to secure the country and deliver development,” he said.

He also commended EACC’s efforts in pursuing over Sh59 billion that is locked up in court wrangles against individuals whose assets exceed their legitimate sources of income.

“We must do everything within our power to end corruption in every organisation, at every level of government, and across all regions of our Republic,” he explained.

He said he had petitioned Parliament to pass the Conflict of Interest Bill to help in the fight against corruption.

“I have urged Parliament to swiftly pass the Conflict of Interest Bill, but I will veto any bill that doesn’t establish a high standard of accountability, integrity and anti-corruption measures,” he said.

He said EACC shall not undergo budget cuts because he knows the importance and relevance of what they do in safeguarding public assets and property.

“We must do everything within our power to end corruption at every level of gov’t. Everyone entrusted with public authority must be held to high standards of transparency and accountability.”