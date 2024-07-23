EACC Investigates Impersonator Who Issued Fake Summons To Hanifa Farsafi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating an impersonator who issued a fake summons to Hanifa Farsafi.

The fake letter, circulating on social media, falsely claimed that Farsafi needed to appear before the EACC.

The commission confirmed that the letter is not authentic and that it has no investigation involving Farsafi or her institution.

“Consequently, the Commission has launched investigations with a view to taking appropriate action against the culpable person(s) who, by dint of this action, have committed offences under various laws, including impersonating an EACC Investigator (Commission Secretary/CEO), a criminal offence under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003, EACC said.

EACC warned that this incident is part of a growing trend of criminals defrauding Kenyans by pretending to conduct investigations or spreading false information to undermine trust in anti-corruption efforts.

“This letter is fake and not from EACC. The Commission does have any investigation relating to Ms. Hanifa Farsafi or her institution,” EACC said.

“The letter is written as part of actions of criminals increasingly defrauding Kenyans purporting to be carrying out investigations against them or individuals peddling false narratives calculated to achieve ulterior motives or erode public confidence in the fight against corruption.”

Hanifa has been among key figures in the anti-government protets.

Protests are expected to occur nationwide today, with key areas like Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) expected to be affected.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways have warned travelers of potential delays and advised arriving at the airport at least four hours early.

“Customers are encouraged to plan extra time to avoid potential delays en route to the airport,” KQ said in a statement.

The police issued a stern warning to protesters planning to access Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and other protected areas.

Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja reminded the public about the legal restrictions under Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya.

“In light of the demonstrations planned for July 23, 2024, it is critical to firmly remind the public of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas,” Kanja said.

He said that the Protected Areas Order, as clarified under its Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011, includes the LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant, and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA).

Additionally, under Section 58 of the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013, trespassing on any government aerodrome or licensed aerodrome land is a punishable offense.

“We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas. The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,” Kanja stated.