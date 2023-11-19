EACC Obtains Orders To Freeze Oparanya’s Assets Valued at Sh28.9 Million in Probe

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Thursday obtained orders to freeze assets valued at about Sh28.9 million belonging to former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

This is in regard to ongoing investigation over his alleged involvement in a Sh1.3 billion graft probe.

The anti-graft body was given the asset freeze nod by the High Court on Thursday, pending the completion of ongoing investigations.

Justice Esther Maina prohibited Oparanya, private companies associated with him, their agents, servants or any other persons from withdrawing, transferring, or in any other way dealing with the frozen amount for the next six months.

The matter is set to be mentioned on June 11, 2024.

Oparanya, alongside his spouses have been grilled by EACC detectives in relation to the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.3 billion which happened during his two-term tenure as Kakamega Governor.

They were grilled in August this year after a raid on their premises. They denied any such claims by the agency.

Investigations indicate that public funds were unlawfully acquired through proxies and associates during Oparanya’s tenure.

It has been reported that a portion of the frozen funds was channelled by two companies, Sesela Resources Limited and Sabema International Limited, contracted by the County Government of Kakamega to purchase a house in Karen, Nairobi.

The house, called Olorua Ridge Development, was purchased at a price of Sh89M from the Local Authorities Pension Trust Registered Trustees (LAPTRUST).

“It is suspected that the former Governor used a company, called Tricomp Energy Company Limited, as a vehicle to purchase the house in Karen,” adds documents filed in court.

EACC had forwarded the ex-governor’s file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for appropriate action after conducting investigations into all reported offences.

Oparanya has read politics in the probe and termed it witch hunt.