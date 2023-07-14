EACC Recovers Sh7.5 Million Acquired By Two HIV/AIDS Cure Researchers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered Sh7.5 million illegally acquired by two HIV/ AIDS researchers in 2004.

The suspects; Job Keittany and Michael Chesikaw were at the time working as herbalists and researchers at Par Aid, a community-based organization, that received a grant from the National AIDS Control Council (NACC) to test the efficacy of herbal medicines in combating the disease.

“Instead of undertaking the study for which the grant was given, the defendants embezzled the funds and used forged receipts allegedly issued by Moi University to the tune of Sh7,500,000 to account for the funds,” EACC said.

“The recovery of the stolen public funds was realized through a civil suit filed by the defunct Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC), the predecessor of EACC on August 8, 2006 seeking orders to compel the two Defendants to pay back the amount together with costs and interest.”

The court heard that the duo opened a KCB account for purposes of receiving the grant monies and withdrawing the same.

Justice Esther Maina in a ruling rendered on Thursday noted that the anti-graft agency had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the duo was culpable of the said offence.

She ordered that Chesikaw return the said cash, plus interest at 12 percent P.A, to the AIDS Council via EACC since Keittany had passed away.

“The Commission was also awarded costs to be paid by the 2nd Defendant (Chesikaw) because the 1st Defendant (Keittany) is now deceased,” said the EACC.