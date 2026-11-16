EACC seeks Sh40.3 million from former KeRRA deputy director in fake degree case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a civil suit seeking to recover Sh40,329,379.65 in salaries and allowances paid to a former Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) deputy director who it alleges secured public employment using a forged degree certificate.

In its plaint filed at the High Court’s Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi, the commission asks the court to order Margaret Wanja Muthui to repay the sum she received between October 2009 and May 2023.

The EACC also seeks a declaration that her appointments as procurement officer and later procurement manager were unlawful, as well as interest and costs.

According to the plaint, Muthui applied for a procurement officer position in 2009 and listed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in her curriculum vitae. KeRRA hired her in October that year.

She rose to senior procurement officer and later became procurement manager, a position subsequently renamed deputy director in charge of supply chain management.

The EACC alleges she submitted a copy of the disputed degree certificate when she applied for the manager’s post.

The plaint says KeRRA sent the certificate to JKUAT for authentication following a 2022 Public Service Commission circular on verification of academic qualifications. JKUAT told KeRRA it had never issued the certificate and later confirmed that position to EACC investigators, according to the filing.

In an April 2023 response to KeRRA following her suspension, Muthui denied holding the JKUAT bachelor’s degree, according to the plaint.

She said she held a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Kenya Methodist University and supplied a certificate and a letter purportedly from the university’s registrar.

The EACC says its inquiries found no record of her enrolment and established that the registrar had not signed the letter.

The Commission says JKUAT did award Muthui a master’s degree in procurement and logistics.

According to the plaint, the university’s Senate approved the withdrawal of that degree in March 2023 on the grounds that she had used the disputed bachelor’s qualification to gain admission.

KeRRA dismissed her with effect from 23 May 2023 following disciplinary proceedings.

The EACC brought the suit under its mandate to recover public assets. It argues that the salaries and allowances should be recovered because the disputed qualification was the basis on which Muthui secured employment at the roads authority.

Muthui is yet to file her response in Court against the claim lodged in Civil Suit 31 of 2026.