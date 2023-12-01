EACC Warns Civil Servants Operating Foreign Bank Accounts

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday put on notice public servants operating illegal bank accounts in foreign countries.

Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak in a notice warned that State or public officers who fail to declare their foreign accounts risk prosecution.

“State or public officers who fails to declare operation or control of bank accounts outside Kenya commits an offence and shall, upon conviction, be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or a fine not exceeding five million shillings, or both,” said Mbarak.

The anti-graft commission said it has automated the process of seeking approval to open or operate bank accounts without the country.

This Mbarak explained will aid in its efforts to fight theft of public funds and money laundering.

The automated process will also allow submission of annual statements of account, as well as submission of notices for closure.

On Wednesday, the commission outlined Section 19(2) of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 as read together with Regulation 14 of the Leadership and Integrity Regulations, 2015 requiring that state or public officers who have reasonable grounds for opening or operating a bank account outside Kenya shall apply for the EACC for approval to open or operate the bank account.