East African Community Denies Collaboration With Armed Groups In DRC Conflict

The East African Community (EAC) has rejected allegations that the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) is collaborating with armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Secretary General Peter Mutuku Mathuki Thursday characterized these allegations as an attempt to undermine the dedicated efforts of the EACRF Contingents, who are actively engaged in peace restoration in the DRC.

Mathuki emphasized that these forces from the Republics of Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, and Uganda are working in close collaboration with the DRC government and various stakeholders, focusing on critical tasks such as facilitating the opening of Main Supply Routes (MSRs), ensuring the safe return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes, and enhancing the overall protection of civilians in the region.

Also Read: EAC Heads Extend Regional Force Mandate in DRC by 90 days

“I wish to reassure the people of eastern DRC and other stakeholders that the EACRF is committed to fostering peace, stability and security in North Kivu and require support of the entire region,” he said.

He appealed to all concerned parties to observe a ceasefire and demonstrate restraint, as mandated by the Summit of Heads of State.

Mathuki further assured the residents of eastern DRC and all relevant stakeholders that the EACRF remains steadfastly committed to fostering peace, stability, and security in North Kivu, and he urged the entire region to support these efforts.

The Secretary General also called upon the international community to continue providing support for the EAC’s endeavors in pursuing a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict.

The ongoing hostilities in the region have resulted in tragic loss of life, injuries, and the displacement of civilians, actions that contradict the envisioned peaceful resolution of the conflict through the EAC-Led Nairobi Process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...