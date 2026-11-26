The sixth edition of the NCBA Golf Series will culminate this Saturday, November 28, at Karen Country Club, with more than 200 golfers expected to compete for top honours in a season that has brought together over 5,000 players across East Africa.

The Grand Finale marks the conclusion of an expansive qualification campaign that has traversed more than 30 golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania, reinforcing the series’ position as one of the region’s most extensive and competitive golf initiatives.

More than 200 golfers, including three from Uganda, three from Tanzania, and five from Rwanda, who have earned their places through the qualifying events will converge at Karen for the season-ending contest, where they will battle for individual honours and a share of the prize money on offer.

The competition will feature several categories, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to receive Sh130,000. The respective male and lady runners-up will earn Sh80,000 each, while the third-placed golfer will take home Sh50,000 apiece. Fourth-place finisher will receive Sh30,000, with the Junior Winner set to pocket Sh25,000.

Last year’s Overall Gross Winner Kevin Juma of Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Overall Lady Winner Mary Karano of VetLab Sports Club will not be part of this year’s Grand Finale, leaving the respective titles open for new winners.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Finale, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“The NCBA Golf Series has grown significantly since its launch in 2021, and the participation we have witnessed this year across Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania is a testament to the growing appeal of the game and the platform we have continued to build. Beyond the competition, the series is about creating opportunities for golfers at different levels, nurturing emerging talent and strengthening the communities around the sport,” he said.

“As we head into the Grand Finale, we are looking forward to bringing together the best performers from across the season for what promises to be an exciting conclusion. We remain committed to supporting the growth of golf in the region and making the game more accessible to more people,” he added.

Since its launch in 2021, the NCBA Golf Series has continued to grow its footprint, providing golfers of different ages and skill levels with opportunities to compete, develop their game and engage with the wider golfing community.

The Grand Finale will bring together golfers who won their respective club qualifiers across different categories, with the tournament providing a fitting conclusion to the 2026 series.

This will be the second time that Karen Country Club will be hosting the Grand Finale, having hosted the inaugural edition’s in 2021. Muthaiga Golf Club hosted in 2022, 2024, and 2025 while Sigona Golf Club did so in 2023.