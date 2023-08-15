Easy Coach Lifts Ban on Transportation of Fish on its Buses Following Public Uproar

Transport company, Easy Coach, has lifted a ban on the transportation of fish on its buses.

The bus company had earlier on in the day banned customers from carrying fish because it was a source of “heartache” for a section of its clients.

“We wish to inform you that with immediate effect fish and products thereof are all forbidden on all Easy Coach limited transport systems whether accompanied or by parcels,” the notice read.

“It is hoped that you will cooperate with the directive to forestall related complications.”

The company, however, lifted the ban minutes after its issuance following public uproar.

“The suspension has been lifted and you can now carry your fried, dried, smoked, salted; mbuta, ngege, kamongo, omena etc, ONLY as accompanied luggage on our buses on condition that it is appropriately packed,” reads the statement.

Here are some of the comments by Kenyans online:

Why not just announce that “EasyCoach has banned Luos from using its vehicles?” pic.twitter.com/RTERfrNp8O — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 15, 2023

But Easy Coach couldn't find a solution to the fish transportation issue? Have an exclusive compartment for fish only? Provide a separate vehicle for transportation of fish alone at a premium? — TL Elder (@mwabilimwagodi) August 15, 2023

Easy Coach has banned transportation of fish in it's buses. They better provide plan B or else people will have a good reason to ditch them proper — Paul Ouma🇰🇪 (@_PaulOuma) August 15, 2023

Established in 2003, Easy Coach plies the Nairobi-Kisumu, Nairobi-Busia, Nairobi-Sirare and Nairobi-Kitale.

