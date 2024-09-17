Ed Helms Siblings: Getting to Know Chris and Susan Carol Helms Daley

Edward Parker Helms is an accomplished American comedian, actor, writer, and musician.

He gained fame as a correspondent on The Daily Show from 2002 to 2006 and is best known for his role as Andy Bernard on the NBC sitcom The Office.

Helms also starred as Stuart Price in The Hangover trilogy, which significantly boosted his career and box office appeal.

Beyond acting, he is a talented musician, playing instruments such as the banjo and guitar.

Siblings

Ed has two siblings, an older brother named Chris and an older sister named Susan Carol Helms Daley.

While specific details about Chris’s career are less publicized compared to Ed’s, he has been known to support Ed throughout his career.

The bond between siblings often plays a significant role in shaping one’s personality and interests.

Susan, Ed’s sister, also maintains a lower public profile.

Career

Helms began his journey in the performing arts during high school, participating in plays and music, which laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

He attended Oberlin College, where he initially pursued a geology major but eventually switched to film studies, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in film theory and technology in 1996.

After moving to New York City, Helms worked as a video editor while performing stand-up comedy and improv at venues like the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

His big break came in 2002 when he joined The Daily Show as a correspondent, where he showcased his comedic talents for four years.

Also Read: Rose Byrne Siblings: All About George, Alice and Lucy

This role helped him gain recognition and led to his iconic portrayal of Andy Bernard on NBC’s The Office, where he became a fan favorite for his musical performances and comedic timing.

In addition to television, Helms starred in the Hangover film trilogy, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide.

He has appeared in numerous films such as Cedar Rapids, Vacation, and voiced characters in animated features like The Lorax and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

Helms is also passionate musician, co-founding the bluegrass band The Lonesome Trio and the L.A. Bluegrass Situation festival.

He continues to be active in both comedy and music, reflecting his multifaceted talents.

Awards and accolades

Helms has received several awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his contributions to comedy and acting.

Notably, he earned six nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his role in The Office, winning the award in 2008.

In addition to his work on television, Helms was recognized with a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Writing for a Comedy or Variety Special for The Fake News with Ted Nelms in 2018.

His film work, particularly in The Hangover trilogy, contributed to the films’ success, with the first installment winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical in 2010.

Helms has also been honored academically; he received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Knox College in 2013, where he delivered the commencement address.

He is known for his engaging speeches and has been included in NPR’s list of 350 Best Commencement Speeches, Ever for addresses given at Knox College, Cornell University, and the University of Virginia.