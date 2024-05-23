Ed O’Neill, an American actor renowned for his roles in television and film, has an impressive net worth of $65 million. O’Neill has accumulated his wealth through various acting roles, most notably in the hit TV shows “Married… with Children” and “Modern Family,” as well as through his work as a highly-paid voice actor, including for the medication Zyrtec.

Ed O’Neill Net Worth $65 million Date of Birth April 12, 1946 Place of Birth Youngstown, Ohio Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Edward Leonard O’Neill was born on April 12, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio. His mother was a homemaker and social worker, while his father worked as a truck driver and steel mill worker. O’Neill attended Ursuline High School and later Worthington High School. He received a football scholarship to Ohio University but transferred to Youngstown State University, where he played as a defensive lineman. In 1969, O’Neill was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, but he was cut during training camp. Following this setback, he returned to Youngstown State and joined the theater program. He briefly worked as a substitute social studies teacher before moving to New York in 1977 to pursue an acting career, supporting himself as a busboy while studying at the Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Ed O’Neill’s Career

Breakthrough Role: Married… with Children

In 1979, O’Neill landed the lead understudy role in the Broadway play “Knockout.” Director William Friedkin saw his performance and cast him in the film “Cruising” (1980). After several minor roles, O’Neill’s big break came when he was cast as Al Bundy in the Fox sitcom “Married… with Children.” The show, which aired from 1987 to 1997, was a major success, running for 11 seasons. O’Neill’s portrayal of the bumbling shoe salesman Al Bundy made him a household name.

Modern Family

In 2009, O’Neill returned to television comedy with the ABC series “Modern Family,” playing family patriarch Jay Pritchett. The show was a huge hit, running for 11 seasons until 2020. It won multiple awards, including five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Ed O’Neill’s Movies and TV Shows

O’Neill’s film credits include “Dutch” (1991), “Little Giants” (1994), “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane” (1990), “Wayne’s World” (1992), “Wayne’s World 2” (1993), “The Bone Collector” (1999), and “The Last Shift” (2020).

Also Read: Dwight Yoakam Net Worth

He has also appeared in television shows such as “In Living Color,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Dragnet,” “The West Wing,” “John from Cincinnati,” and “Star-ving.”

Voice Acting

O’Neill has a prolific career as a voice actor. He voiced Mr. Litwak in “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012) and its sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (2018), and Hank the Octopus in “Finding Dory” (2016). He has also provided voices for various TV shows and commercials, including ads for Zyrtec and Straight Talk.

Ed O’Neill’s Salary

For “Modern Family,” O’Neill earned between $100,000 and $150,000 per episode in the early seasons. His salary increased to $200,000 per episode from 2014 to 2018 and rose to $500,000 per episode from 2018 to 2020, amounting to roughly $12 million per season before rerun royalties.

Personal Life

O’Neill is married to actress Catherine Rusoff, and they have two daughters. He earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in 2007 after over 20 years of practice, introduced to the sport by his friend, writer/director John Milius.

Ed O’Neill’s Awards and Honors

O’Neill has received numerous accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2011. He was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for “Married… with Children” and three Primetime Emmy Awards for “Modern Family.” He also won four Screen Actors Guild Awards for “Modern Family” and two Behind the Voice Actors Awards for “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Ed O’Neill Net Worth

Ed O’Neill net worth is $65 million.